Calif. Patient's Overworked Atty Can't Revive Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court on Monday declined to give a patient another go in a malpractice action against his dentist, rejecting arguments that his overloaded attorney had neglected admissions for a summary judgment ruling that ultimately tanked his case. Anthony Bates sued his dentist, Armond Aghakhani, in early 2017, alleging dental malpractice, fraudulent misrepresentation and battery. But after Bates' attorney failed to respond to the dentist's request for admissions and didn't show up to a hearing on a motion to have the admissions deemed admitted, a Ventura County Court granted summary judgment in Aghakhani's favor. Bates' attorney, Pasadena lawyer RoseAnn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS