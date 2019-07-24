EU's 1st Fine In 16 Years Shows Predatory Pricing Challenges

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- It takes a lot to successfully accuse a company of predatory pricing, but European Union competition officials expressed confidence that they'd met that burden last week when fining Qualcomm €242 million ($272 million) in the first EU penalty of its kind in 16 years. The fine, accusing the company of abusing its dominance by selling chipsets below cost to force a rival chipmaker out of the market, may be somewhat of an outlier in EU enforcement actions, experts say, because they typically focus on other types of anti-competitive conduct. But it provides telling evidence of the hurdles enforcers must clear to...

