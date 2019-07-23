Ex-Ice Rink Worker Can't Prove Disability Bias, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that the former mechanic of an Indiana ice rink could not show his employer failed to accommodate a disability stemming from a workplace injury and ultimately fired him for it, saying several other performance problems contributed to his termination. Those issues included a bad attitude, an inability to complete work on time and insubordination, all of which Arctic Zone Iceplex cited when it terminated maintenance employee James Graham Jr. after a Zamboni accident that endangered customers and caused the ice complex to lose revenue. The appellate court disagreed with Graham’s contention that those behavioral problems could not be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS