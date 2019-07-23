Ex-Apollo Security Prez Can't Sue Mass. Atty Over Pay Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Appeals Court panel declined Tuesday to revive allegations a Morrison Mahoney LLP attorney committed malpractice when he negotiated a contract for the former president of Apollo Security, finding the businessman didn’t refute his former lawyer’s testimony that the terms were clearly explained to him. Kenneth D. Jenkins claimed the stock buy-back clause in his employment agreement with Apollo Security International Inc. did not comply with the instructions he gave to his attorney, David Bakst of Morrison Mahoney LLP. But in a unanimous opinion authored by Justice John Englander, the panel found that a lower court was correct in issuing...

