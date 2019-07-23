J&J Grills Marketing Expert Who Said It Hid Mesh Risks

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday pressed a consumer behavior expert — who testified on behalf of California that the company's marketing of surgical mesh products was misleading — on his decision not to conduct any surveys or look at actual patients' testimony, saying he didn't think these were necessary. During the second week of the bench trial before San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon, the state called back to the stand University of California, Santa Cruz professor emeritus Anthony Pratkanis. The state alleges that J&J subsidiary Ethicon lied to Golden State consumers and doctors about the safety of...

