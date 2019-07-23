Immigration Attys, Filmmaker Sue Feds Over Surveillance

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Two immigration attorneys and a filmmaker sued the federal government in California federal court on Tuesday, alleging that a purportedly covert surveillance program has violated their First Amendment rights by limiting their travels and subjecting them to unlawful detentions, surveillance and interrogations. Attorneys Nora Phillips and Erika Pinheiro of Al Otro Lado — an organization that provides legal services in the United States and Mexico — and documentary filmmaker Nathaniel Dennison allege that a government program purportedly known as "Operation Secure Line" violates the Privacy Act and their First Amendment rights, according to their complaint filed in the Central District of California. Phillips, the binational...

