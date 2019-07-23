Mass. Law Firm Hit With $20M Suit Over Pension Fund Advice

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A magazine and book distributor for Walmart, Target and other retailers has accused Bowditch & Dewey LLP of legal malpractice, alleging the Massachusetts-based firm gave shoddy advice that resulted in the company being slapped with a nearly $20 million penalty from a union pension fund. Hudson-RPM Distributors LLC said in its complaint Tuesday that it had asked Bowditch & Dewey for guidance on how to relocate one of its distribution centers without triggering a withdrawal liability from the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund, a multiemployer pension fund that the company contributed to. However, after years of relying on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS