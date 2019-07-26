5 Ways To Confront Potential Deepfake Evidence In Court

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- As technology evolves daily, it brings promises along with challenges. One technology that will soon challenge the legal community is the rise of the “deepfake.” Soon, this technology will harness archival footage to create point-and-shoot tools that allow anyone to make to make convincing forged videos — virtual puppet shows that allow the creator to put words literally in someone else’s mouth. Lawmakers have already begun fashioning new tools to grapple with the seemingly infinite challenges this technology brings. Courts, too, will have to confront how these technologies affect the core functions of our judicial system: adjudicating facts and finding truth....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS