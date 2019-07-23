Wis. Tribe Sues To Boot Enbridge Pipeline From Reservation

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin tribe hit Enbridge Inc. with a suit in Wisconsin federal court Tuesday seeking to force a company pipeline off the tribe's reservation, claiming it poses an ever-worsening oil spill threat and that several easements the company needs have expired. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians of the Bad River Reservation said in its complaint Tuesday that Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline is "a grave public nuisance" that "threatens the treaty-protected rights of the Band," including tribe members' hunting and fishing on its northern Wisconsin reservation hugging the southwestern shore of Lake Superior. Enbridge is...

