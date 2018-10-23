Sodexo Fees Don't Violate Mass. Tip Law, First Circ. Says

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Food service giant Sodexo's practice of imposing administrative charges on catering customers does not violate a Massachusetts law that prohibits withholding workers' tips, the First Circuit said Tuesday, affirming a trial court ruling tossing three suits. The unanimous appeals panel said Sodexo did not run afoul of the Massachusetts Tips Act, which bars employers from charging “patrons” tips and then keeping them, but includes a safe harbor letting employers impose non-tip administrative charges so long as they’re disclosed as such. While the panel agreed with workers that the diners they served were patrons and were not told that the administrative charges...

