Samsung, Intel Can Intervene In Qualcomm 9th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday said it would allow Samsung, Intel, Ericsson and MediaTek to intervene in Qualcomm’s fight against a California district court’s ruling that the chipmaker's decades-long "no license, no chips" business practice violates federal antitrust laws. In May, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh held that Qualcomm’s licensing practices for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology are illegal, issuing a permanent injunction ordering Qualcomm to stop requiring its customers — which include cellphone makers Apple, Huawei and Samsung — to license its patents in order to buy chips from the company, among other things. Qualcomm has argued that the injunction threatens...

