Michael Flynn Associate Convicted Of Illegal Lobbying

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal jury on Tuesday unanimously found an ex-business associate of former national security adviser Michael Flynn guilty of conspiracy charges and of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, court records show. Following a seven-day trial, Bijan Rafiekian, former director of Flynn's defunct consulting firm, was found guilty on the two counts stemming from claims that he failed to disclose that a lobbying job for a Dutch company was actually for the Turkish government. Rafiekian was charged in December with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act and lying to Covington & Burling LLP attorneys about the nature...

