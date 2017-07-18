Ex-BigLaw Atty's Insider Trading Partner Can't End Probation

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida businessman who pled guilty to insider trading last year must continue his three-year probation sentence after failing to provide a good enough reason for early termination beyond his compliance with the terms, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. Andrew Berke was sentenced in April 2018 to three years of supervised release for conspiring with former BigLaw attorney Walter “Chet” Little in an insider trading scheme, in which the two made trades based on confidential information Little accessed through his firm at the time, Foley & Lardner LLP. Little was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison. Berke petitioned the...

