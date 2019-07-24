Privilege Is Forever, Dentons Says In €6.5M Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 7:05 PM BST) -- Dentons told an appellate court Wednesday that attorney-client privilege lasts "essentially forever" unless waived, as it fights investors' bid for confidential documents from a now-dissolved company behind an alleged €6.5 million ($7.25 million) gold dust fraud the firm's predecessor is accused of bolstering. William Flenley of Hailsham Chambers, a barrister representing Dentons Europe LLP, told a Court of Appeal panel that legal principles and public policy girded the right of clients to speak with their lawyers candidly and confidently without fear that those conversations might be disclosed at some later date. "Privilege does last essentially forever," Flenley said. The two-day appeal hearing...

