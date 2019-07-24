NJ Justices Won't Take Up Property Row Over Beach Rebuild

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court declined to review a state appeals court's ruling that upheld a town's condemnation of four properties for a beach replenishment project, according to an order made available on Wednesday. The order, filed July 19, denied a petition for certification of the New Jersey state appeals court's late December decision that bolstered the ability of shore municipalities to recover from Superstorm Sandy. In that decision, a two-judge panel ruled that the township of Long Beach's efforts to seize the property, a move aimed at giving pedestrians access to the beach and Atlantic Ocean, was justified because the...

