Levi & Korsinsky, Silver Miller To Lead $4B Crypto Ponzi Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- After contemplating dismissal of the suit days earlier, a New York federal judge on Wednesday nonetheless appointed Levi & Korsinsky and Silver Miller as lead counsel in a $4 billion investor lawsuit over an alleged cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni had inquired on Monday as to why Donald Berdeaux, appointed this month as the suit's lead plaintiff, had missed his July 19 deadline to seek lead counsel approval and ordered him to show cause as to why “this case should not be dismissed for failure to prosecute.” Berdeaux, who allegedly lost $755,000 to the suspects behind sham cryptocurrency...

