Contractor Must Face Injury Suit From Subcontractor's Worker

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court said Tuesday a general contractor shouldn't have won dismissal of a negligence suit brought by a subcontractor's employee after an injury because there's a factual dispute over who had control over the employee's work. Reviving a suit brought by John Foley, an employee of Builtech Construction Inc.'s subcontractor, Chicago Town, the court said he raised enough questions about Builtech's control over the work and safety of its subcontractors to have avoided dismissal of his claims. Foley injured his back in 2015 on a Builtech job site while attempting to move buried rebar used for concrete installation. The court said...

