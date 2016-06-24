Lack Of ID Shuts Door On Faulty RV Fridge Class Claims

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that a group of consumers failed to show they could feasibly identify potentially millions of members of a proposed class action claiming Dometic Corp. sold them defective refrigerators for recreational vehicles, dismissing claims worth as much as $2 billion. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr.'s ruling denying class certification and dismissing the buyers' consolidated class action complaint brings an end to three years of litigation before him. It should also provide "near finality" to the possibility of a class action advancing against the Indiana-based company, according to Dometic's lead counsel, Erica W. Rutner of...

