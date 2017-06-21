Hearst To Pay Less Than $1K For Trump Photo Infringement

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday hit Hearst with the lowest-possible damages for infringing a copyrighted image of President Donald Trump crashing a wedding, a ruling that came four months after the judge cautioned the plaintiff's attorneys against "overplaying their hands" during settlement talks. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods, who ruled last year that Hearst was liable for using the viral photo on Esquire.com without permission, ordered the publisher to pay $750 in so-called statutory damages. That is the minimum amount possible under the Copyright Act, absent the rare finding that an infringement is entirely innocent. The award is far less than...

