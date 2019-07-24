New FAA Chief To Tackle Agency Tumult, Boeing Max Woes

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration's newly confirmed chief Stephen Dickson has the tough task of rehabilitating the agency's safety oversight amid Boeing's 737 Max woes, but industry stakeholders say his decades of experience in global airline operations will help the agency keep course. The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines senior vice president and Air Force and commercial pilot, to fill the long-vacant role of FAA administrator. The 52-40 party-line confirmation vote installed him as the permanent head of an agency battered by criticism following two recent fatal crashes involving American aerospace giant Boeing Co.'s 737 Max...

