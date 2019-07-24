3 Young Vapers Sue Juul Over Teen-Targeting Tactics

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Three young vapers have hit Juul Labs Inc. with a suit in California state court alleging the vape giant’s entire business model boils down to a mad scramble to hook young customers using techniques banned decades ago for cigarettes, leaving them with “life altering physical injuries.” Now between the ages of 18 and 20, Lindsey Chapman, Justin Meir and Jared Pitts said they were all under 18 when they began using Juul’s massively popular re-fillable e-cigarette, a sleek product shaped like a USB stick that uses nicotine pods that come in flavors like mango and cool mint. In the few years...

