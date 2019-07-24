Iran Can't Collect Interest In $159M Tank Supply Fight

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A British state-owned company that sold military vehicles to Iran in the 1970s isn't obligated to pay interest on a £127.6 million ($159.3 million) award issued to the Middle Eastern country that has accrued while sanctions have made it impossible to satisfy, an English judge ruled Wednesday. English High Court Judge Stephen Phillips concluded that a provision in the European Union regulation imposing sanctions against the Ministry of Defence & Support for Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran back in 2008 precluded it from seeking the interest that's accrued on the award since then. The award was issued against...

