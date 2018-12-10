Groupon Fights Sanction Bid In Skydiving Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Groupon Inc. urged a Nevada federal court on Tuesday to reject a sanctions bid from a Las Vegas skydiving operator accusing the company of monopolizing the market and infringing its intellectual property, rebutting claims that evidence has been destroyed and insisting it doesn’t exist. Groupon hit back at a motion filed by Las Vegas Skydiving Adventures LLC earlier this month that seeks sanctions for spoliation over Groupon’s alleged refusal to turn over documents containing the company’s registered service mark, "Fyrosity." The opposition brief argued that the document used as an example by LV Skydiving was a search result page generated after...

