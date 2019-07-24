Texas City Must Face Suit Over Trucking Co. Collision

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has ruled that an off-duty police officer who allegedly helped cause a commercial truck driver to rear-end a motorist’s vehicle can’t invoke sovereign immunity because the trucking company plausibly alleged that the officer was acting within the scope of his employment. A three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday reversed the dismissal of a third-party suit brought by CKJ Trucking LP and driver Stephen Jack Bond accusing Honey Grove, Texas, police officer Zachary Scott Williamson and the small North Central Texas city of partially causing an auto collision in which Ketan and Manali Amine suffered...

