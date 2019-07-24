Steel Fabrication Biz Seeks $1M For Chicago Transit Work

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A commercial steel fabrication business alleged in Illinois federal court Wednesday that it is owed roughly $1 million dollars in damages stemming from an allegedly unpaid subcontracting agreement for work on a canopy for the Chicago Transit Authority’s blue line. King Fabrication LLC told the court that Walsh Construction Co. LLC has not fully paid off a $2.4 million subcontracting agreement that called for King to fabricate, furnish and deliver certain structural steel for a canopy as part of the O’Hare Blue Line - CTA-Belmont & Jefferson Park Station renovation project. Walsh was contracted on Oct. 16, 2017, by the CTA...

