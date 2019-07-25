SF Fights FCC Order Gutting Broadband Sharing Law

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The city of San Francisco has urged the Ninth Circuit to rollback the Federal Communications Commission's recent decision to preempt a local law allowing any internet service provider to access existing wiring in buildings, if requested. San Francisco is seeking a court order declaring that the agency's move earlier this month to gut part of the city's three-year-old policy is "arbitrary and capricious" and that the FCC overreached its statutory authority, according to the brief filed on Monday. The FCC did not immediately respond to a request Thursday afternoon to comment on the suit. Under the 2016 law, which was designed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS