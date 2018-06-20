Energy Co.'s Bid To Enforce $846M Pakistan Award Paused

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday paused litigation filed by a Turkish energy company to enforce a nearly $846 million arbitral award against Pakistan, as a World Bank arbitral institution considers alleged evidence of corruption related to the underlying project. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon concluded that it was appropriate to pause the proceedings while Pakistan pursues its bid for the award to be revised "in light of the court's inherent power" to do so. Parties may seek revision of International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes awards based on new information that they believe could change the...

