Wanda Sports Downsizes IPO Fundraising Target To $280M

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Chinese sports marketing giant Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. on Wednesday reduced the size of its upcoming initial public offering, which could now raise over a third less in total proceeds than originally planned, though the company's share of IPO funds is not changing much. Beijing-based Wanda Sports plans to offer 28 million shares priced between $9 and $11, raising $280 million at midpoint, according to an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Wanda Sports' original plans called for offering 33.3 million shares priced between $12 and $15, which would have raised $450 million at midpoint. Based on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS