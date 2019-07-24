Boston City Aide ‘A Fantastic Person,’ Gov’t Witness Testifies

Law360, Boston (July 24, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A government witness called one of the two Boston City Hall aides charged with pressuring a music festival into hiring unneeded union labor a “fantastic person” and said he never saw him act in a threatening manner as he took the stand Wednesday during the aides' extortion trial in federal court. Christopher Cook previously held the same job as Kenneth Brissette, who, with Timothy Sullivan, is charged with Hobbs Act extortion, accused of threatening to withhold city permits unless the organizer of the September 2014 Boston Calling event hired nine members of the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical...

