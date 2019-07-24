Chicago Adopts 'Model' Policy Limiting Erratic Job Schedules

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Chicago city officials on Wednesday approved a so-called fair workweek law requiring many large businesses to give workers two-weeks advance notice of their schedules, a policy the city’s mayor says may serve as a “model” for other locales considering similar stable scheduling requirements. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the city council approved the Chicago Fair Workweek Ordinance, which mandates that large employers in seven different industry sectors set employees’ schedules at least 10 days in advance starting next year, with that number going up to 14 days by 2022. Lightfoot on Wednesday called the ordinance the “most expansive” worker scheduling policy...

