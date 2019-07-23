Ex-NFL Player Says Plan Sacked His Disability Benefits

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A former National Football League player who suffered a neck injury during his career with the Miami Dolphins has sued the league’s retirement plan, telling a California federal judge that it pushed him onto a cheaper plan and then unlawfully denied his disability benefits application despite his CTE diagnosis. Delvin Williams, an NFL veteran who played running back for the Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers from 1974 to 1980, said in his lawsuit Monday that the Bert Bell and Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan and the NFL Supplemental Disability Plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it denied...

