Meeting Calif. Privacy Law's 'Reasonable' Security Standard

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 represents the most comprehensive, stringent consumer data privacy law enacted in the United States to date. One of the most critical aspects of the CCPA relates to the law’s private right of action provision, which is triggered when a company suffers a data breach and is found to have violated its duty to implement “reasonable” security measures to safeguard consumers’ personal information from being improperly accessed. Significantly, the CCPA’s private right of action will inevitably lead to a significant spike in bet-the-company consumer class action litigation in California once the new law goes into...

