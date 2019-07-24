SC Attys Seek To Quash CFPB Subpoenas In Pension Probe

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Two South Carolina attorneys asked a federal court to block demands from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for their testimony in an investigation of military pension purchases, arguing that the agency itself is unconstitutional. Upstate Law Group LLC partners Candy Kern-Fuller and Howard E. Sutter III, who were targeted as part of a CFPB investigation into illegal loans disguised as military pension sales, argued Wednesday that the agency's structure violates the Constitution because its director has too much power and isn't accountable to voters. The CFPB, therefore, can't force the attorneys to provide testimony, the lawyers said. The CFPB director "is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS