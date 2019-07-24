Texas Atty Charged With Bribery For Buying Detainee Rosters

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas immigration attorney was arrested for allegedly bribing detention center employees into giving him detainee roster lists he would use to solicit potential clients, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Roel Alanis, 39, was indicted on six counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery. He's accused of paying detention center employees for the rosters from August 2018 through January 2019, according to the indictment. The Weslaco, Texas, attorney works at the Alanis Law Firm, according to the State Bar of Texas' website. He is a 2015 graduate of St. Mary's University School of Law, bar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS