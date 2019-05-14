Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Meet The Top Attys In Gilead's 'No Generics' Antitrust Rumble

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Lead lawyers are locked and loaded in an explosive antitrust case accusing Gilead Sciences of pocketing billions of dollars by monopolizing life-saving HIV medicines via a dark conspiracy with fellow drugmakers. Here, Law360 unpacks the allegations and introduces the hot-shot attorneys on both sides of the case.

The case, which AIDS activists and union welfare funds launched in May, is on the verge of kicking into high gear. An amended complaint consolidating four suits was lodged July 1, defense bar gunslingers have signed on for what could be a yearslong firefight, and the activists and funds this month announced their head...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 14, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®