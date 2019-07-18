Immigrant Groups Seek Info On USCIS Work Permit Delays

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Two immigrant advocacy groups accused U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of failing to produce documents that could explain work permit delays, and urged a D.C. federal court on Wednesday to force the agency to hand over the information. The New York Immigration Coalition, an umbrella organization of immigrant and refugee groups, and immigration legal services project Immigrant Justice Corps alleged in a lawsuit that USCIS had ignored their 14-month-old Freedom of Information Act request for documents related to work permit processing times. The groups said they are "gravely concerned" about what they called a "pervasive and inexplicable delay" in USCIS' processing...

