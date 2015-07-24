Katy Perry 'Dark Horse' Beat Didn't Copy Rap, NYU Prof. Says

Law360, Los Angeles (July 24, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- There are no significant similarities between Katy Perry's hit "Dark Horse" and the Christian rap song she's accused of plagiarizing, an NYU musicologist told a California federal jury Wednesday, saying the only shared patterns are so elementary they're found in many children's songs. New York University professor and pianist Lawrence Ferrara testified as an expert witness for Katy Perry and the team of songwriters behind her 2013 single "Dark Horse" in the ongoing copyright trial. He said that after comparing the song to "Joyful Noise," a 2008 creation by rap artists Marcus Gray aka Flame, Emanuel Lambert aka D.A. Truth, and...

