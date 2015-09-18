Beer Giant Battles Employees In $50M Wage Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- New York's largest beer distributor and a proposed class of delivery drivers went head-to-head in Brooklyn federal court filings, with each vying for victory in a $50 million suit over whether commissions for returned bottles can be considered wages. Manhattan Beer Distributors was accused of wage theft by a group of its employees led by longtime delivery driver Larry Swanson, who first filed suit in 2015. Since then, the suit has narrowed to focus solely on the company’s practices for accounting for barrels, packing pallets, empty cans and other beverage containers that drivers return to warehouses from the retailers where they are...

