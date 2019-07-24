Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sirius Customer Claims Fraud For 'Bait-And-Switch' Ads

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has been slammed with a proposed class action over its purported "bait-and-switch" scheme to sell satellite radio packages for a higher price and shorter length than advertised, according to a New Jersey federal court filing made Wednesday.

In a state court complaint that was removed to federal court, Jeffrey Parrella claims that although a mail flyer promised three years of service for $99, a customer service representative processing his order said the best deal she could offer was one year for $60.

Sirius, Sirius XM Radio Inc. and Sirius CEO James E. Meyer violated state laws against...

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 24, 2019

