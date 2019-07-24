Sirius Customer Claims Fraud For 'Bait-And-Switch' Ads

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has been slammed with a proposed class action over its purported "bait-and-switch" scheme to sell satellite radio packages for a higher price and shorter length than advertised, according to a New Jersey federal court filing made Wednesday. In a state court complaint that was removed to federal court, Jeffrey Parrella claims that although a mail flyer promised three years of service for $99, a customer service representative processing his order said the best deal she could offer was one year for $60. Sirius, Sirius XM Radio Inc. and Sirius CEO James E. Meyer violated state laws against...

