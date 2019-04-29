'Fanciful' Instagram IDs Block Class In Ad Row, Groupon Says

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Groupon has urged the Seventh Circuit to deny class certification to a group of Instagram users who say it wrongfully used images that identified them, arguing Instagram usernames don't necessarily tell reasonable viewers the users' identities. The company said Wednesday that usernames provided by lead plaintiff Christine Dancel — who went by the username "meowchristine" — don't provide common evidence of identity for a proposed class of users alleging Groupon violated the Illinois Right to Publicity Act by pulling their photos from Instagram for advertising. The IRPA defines identity as an "attribute of an individual that serves to identify that individual...

