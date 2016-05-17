Fest Founder Says Boston Mayor Aide Feared Scabby Protest

Law360, Boston (July 25, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The creator of the company that runs the music festival at the center of a Boston extortion case testified Thursday that shortly before the event, a City Hall aide pressured him to hire union labor to avoid the mayor being embarrassed by Scabby the Rat. Crash Line Productions founder Brian Appel said that, with his company still waiting on final approvals for permits, Boston City Hall employee Kenneth Brissette was looking to protect Mayor Marty Walsh from the bad optics of the classic labor protest symbol being placed outside the event. "This was City Hall, this was Mayor Walsh’s office," Appel...

