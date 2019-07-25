Top UK Court To Hear Mastercard Appeal In Antitrust Action

Law360, London (July 25, 2019, 1:49 PM BST) -- Britain's Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to hear Mastercard's appeal in a proposed £14 billion ($17.5 billion) antitrust lawsuit, allowing the credit card giant to challenge an earlier decision that revived the landmark consumer class action over its swipe fees. Mastercard has won the right to have its appeal in a proposed £14 billion ($17.5 billion) antitrust lawsuit heard at Britain's top court, allowing the company to challenge a decision by the Court of Appeal. (AP) The decision means that Mastercard can contest the Court of Appeal’s April ruling that the case should be sent back to a specialist competition tribunal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS