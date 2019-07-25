French Digital Services Tax Signed Amid Industry Protest

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Amid cries of protest from industry groups, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday signed into law a tax that will require major technology companies to pay 3% of their revenue in France. A law signed by French President Emmanuel Macron imposes a digital services tax on digital businesses with annual global revenue of more than €750 million ($836 million) and sales of €25 million in France. (AP) The French measure will tax revenue that companies earn from providing services to French users. It will apply to digital businesses with annual global revenue of more than €750 million ($836 million) and sales of €25...

