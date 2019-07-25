Ford, VW, Others Freeze Out Trump Admin. On Emissions

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT) -- Four U.S. automakers and California on Thursday said they've agreed to continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the vehicles they make, in an end-run around the Trump administration's threatened rollbacks of Obama-era goals. The four U.S. automakers will continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions for cars and light trucks they make through 2026, California’s governor said Thursday. (AP) California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BMW of North America LLC and Volkswagen Group of America Inc. will continue to tighten emissions standards for cars and light trucks they make through model year 2026. The deal is...

