House Passes Bill Allowing Texas Tribes To Offer Gambling

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would affirm that two Native American tribes can offer gambling in Texas under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, just two months after the Fifth Circuit refused to reconsider a ruling that one of the tribes can't offer bingo under state law. The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act, or H.R. 759, easily won passage in the House by voice vote Wednesday. The bill introduced by Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, proposes to amend a 1987 act restoring the tribes' federal trust relationship...

