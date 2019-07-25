Atty Who Practiced While Suspended Can't Undo Disbarment

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed the disbarment of a former attorney for taking funds from a trust for personal use and practicing law while she was suspended, rejecting her argument that she was acting as a paralegal in drafting a trust document. The Ninth Court of Appeals affirmed jury findings that Kristin D. Wilkinson engaged in dishonest conduct and committed a criminal act by taking funds from a trust for personal use. The lower court determined before trial that Wilkinson violated a disciplinary judgment by drafting and executing a trust document and powers of attorney while she was suspended. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS