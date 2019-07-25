5 Cos. Hit The Market With Combined $879M In IPOs

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A busy summer for initial public offerings continued Thursday as five companies led by chronic health condition management platform Livongo hit the market after raising a combined $879 million. Steered by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Livongo Health Inc. served up approximately 12.7 million shares at $28 apiece, eclipsing an already raised $24 to $26 per share price range. Livongo snagged $355.2 million in an upsized offering that contained nearly 2 million more shares than what the company initially planned. Underwriters for the Livongo offering have the ability to purchase approximately 1.9 million additional shares, which would take the total...

