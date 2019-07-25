Watchdog Says American Airlines Violated NYC Leave Law

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- New York City's consumer watchdog has filed a suit accusing American Airlines of flouting the NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law by retaliating against workers for using their sick leave and failing to pay their sick time at the proper rate, the agency said Thursday. The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection brought its claims against American Airlines Inc. before the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings in a petition Wednesday. In the suit, the agency alleged that American Airlines illegally disciplined its workers for taking sick days and that components of its sick leave policy resulted...

