Boston PE Firm Gets $250K Atty Fee After Bonus Suit Win

Law360, Boston (July 25, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday awarded $250,000 in legal fees to Riverside Partners LLC after it defeated a lawsuit by the former president of a fiber optic communications network who claimed he was owed a $1 million bonus when a Riverside entity bought his company. Senior U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock granted Riverside's summary judgment motion in its dispute with Gregory Kelly, the former president of TelJet, following a motion hearing in December 2017. Judge Woodlock held another hearing in early 2018 concerning damages and invited further briefing on the subject. Riverside told the court that more than $900,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS