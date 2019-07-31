Eye On ERISA: A Q&A With Littler's Practice Co-Chair

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Wesley Stockard, co-chair of Littler Mendelson PC’s ERISA and benefit plan litigation practice group, told Law360 in an exclusive interview that he thinks the next wave of ERISA class actions will challenge health care plans’ fees. Wesley Stockard Stockard has his eye on a lawsuit against Atrium Health that seems to lay out a strategy for how workers could challenge health plans’ fees. Currently, lawsuits challenging retirement plans’ fees dominate courts’ dockets when it comes to Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases. “We’re beginning to see a little bit of creep for that [fee] litigation to come down on the health...

